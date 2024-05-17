 Swati Maliwal goes to Tiz Hazari court to record statement; police to reach Arvind Kejriwal’s house to probe assault case : The Tribune India

  Delhi
Swati Maliwal goes to Tiz Hazari court to record statement; police to reach Arvind Kejriwal's house to probe assault case

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal leaves AIIMS after a medical check-up on Thursday. PTI



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 17

AAP MP Swati Maliwal on Friday went to the Tis Hazari court to record her statement before a magistrate about the alleged assault on her by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, officials said.

Maliwal left her residence around 11 am with a Delhi Police team.

Earlier, a team of Delhi Police arrived at Maliwal's house.

Police sources said a team is also expected to reach Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's house for further questioning into the “assault”.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP Mahila Morcha members staged a protest near Kejriwal's residence on Friday morning over the alleged assault.

Led by Mahila Morcha president Richa Pandey Mishra, the protesters, who were carrying bangles, demanded Kejriwal's resignation.

Mishra said the Mahila Morcha wanted to hand over the bangles to Kejriwal for keeping mum over the incident.

The Delhi police on Thursday registered an FIR in the assault case, naming Kumar as an accused.

The FIR was registered after Maliwal's statement was recorded by a two-member team led by Additional Commissioner of Police PS Kushwaha.

Meanwhile, Bibhav Kumar did not appear before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday in connection with the case.

The NCW had summoned Kumar to appear before it at 11 am.

NCW chief Rekha Sharma said a team of the commission had gone to Kumar's house on Thursday to serve him a notice but he was not home.

"Kumar's wife refused to receive the notice. My team has gone to his residence again on Friday with police and if he does not appear (before NCW) by Saturday, then I will go (to his house)," Sharma told reporters.

Kejriwal should apologise on Maliwal issue: Sitharaman

New Delhi: Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday slammed Arvind Kejriwal for not speaking on the issue of alleged attack on his party MP Swati Maliwal, and said he is instead "shamelessly" moving around with accused Bibhav Kumar.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Sitharaman demanded that the AAP convener speak on the issue and apologise.

The senior BJP leader cited charges of attack on women against several AAP leaders, including its New Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Somnath Bharti, to claim that it is an “anti-women” party.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, the minister said the Gandhi family would be voting for Bharti, who was accused of assaulting his pregnant wife.

A day after AAP MP Sanjay Singh promised action in the Maliwal case, accused Bibhav Kumar was seen with Kejriwal in Lucknow, she noted.

It is unbelievable and unacceptable that Kejriwal had not spoken a word on attack on his party woman MP, she said. With PTI

 

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

#Arvind Kejriwal #BJP


