Swati Maliwal assault case: Bibhav Kumar taken to Mumbai for retrieval of phone data

PTI

New Delhi, May 21

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, arrested for allegedly assaulting AAP MP Swati Maliwal, was taken to Mumbai to retreive data from his allegedly formatted phone, police said on Tuesday.

Kumar is in five-day police custody in connection with the alleged assault on Maliwal, a Rajya Sabha MP, at the Delhi CM's residence.

Police said Kumar had formatted his phone after transferring its data to some person or device in Mumbai.

His mobile phone was seized following his arrest but it was found to have been formatted, they said.

A five-member police team landed at the Mumbai airport around 4.30 pm with Kumar. They took him to many locations, including the place where he stayed before coming to Delhi on May 18.

Kumar's phones, laptop and CCTV recordings have been sent for forensic examination, an officer said.

The officer said as the police custody of Kumar is ending on Thursday, investigators are trying to collect all the evidence related to the case.

Maliwal has alleged that she was assaulted by Kejriwal's personal assistant Kumar when she had gone to meet the CM at his residence on May 13.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Arvind Kejriwal #Mumbai #Rajya Sabha