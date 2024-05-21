Swati Maliwal assault case: CM’s silence speaks volumes about his stance on women’s safety, says Delhi L-G

PTI

New Delhi, May 21

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's "deafening silence" on the alleged assault of AAP Rajya Sabha MP "speaks volumes of his stance on safety of women" and asked him to come clean on the matter.

The Delhi Police on Saturday arrested Bibhav Kumar, an aide of Kejriwal, after Maliwal accused him of assaulting her on May 13 at the Delhi Chief Minister's official residence.

In a statement on X by Raj Niwas, Saxena said the Delhi Police are investigating the matter and it will be brought to its "logical conclusion".

He also called the alleged U-turn by the party on the matter "baffling".

"I have been deeply distressed over the unfolding media narrative over the last few days on the issue of alleged assault on Ms Swati Maliwal, MP, Aam Aadmi Party, at the residence of Chief Minister, when she went there to meet him all alone.

"Yesterday, she called me out of sheer anguish, describing at length her traumatic experience, and the subsequent intimidation and shaming that she is being subjected to by her own colleagues. She also expressed concerns over reported tampering of evidence and coercion against her," he said.

On Kejriwal, Saxena said, "I would have expected that at least for the sake of propriety, my CM would have come clean, rather than being evasive and dodgy. His deafening silence speaks volumes of his stance on safety of women."

