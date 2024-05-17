Swati Maliwal assault case: National Commission for Women paste summons notice at Kejriwal’s personal secretary’s house

New Delhi, May 17
Trouble mounted for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary Bibhav Kumar on Friday as a team of the National Commission for Women (NCW) reached his house to serve summons upon him in the matter.
The NCW had on Thursday taken cognizance of the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP
Swati Maliwal and issued summons to him.
When he did not receive the summons, officers of NCW, along with the ACP of Civil Lines in New Delhi, where the FIR of assault was lodged, attempted to serve a Notice of Hearing to Kumar at his residence again on Friday.
The NCW took to X to post pictures of the visit and said, ‘When the occupants of the house refused to accept the notice, the officers affixed it on the gate of his residence. The hearing is scheduled for 18th May, 2024, at the NCW Office.’
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bibhav Kumar said ‘Neech aurat, tujhe sabak sikhayenge’, repeatedly slapped me, kicked me in the chest, pelvis while I had periods, alleges Swati Maliwal in FIR
The Rajya Sabha MP of the Aam Aadmi Party gives a graphic ac...
'Political hitman' back to old ways of saving himself: Swati Maliwal on video footage surfacing from Kejriwal's house
A video from Kejriwal’s house has surfaced
Bridges burnt—can Arvind Kejriwal and AAP recover from the Swati Maliwal controversy
While BJP makes it all about women’s ‘asmita’, unverified vi...
Interim bail eludes JMM leader Hemant Soren as Supreme Court defers hearing to Tuesday
A Bench of Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Dipankar Datta ...
Ghatkopar hoarding collapse accused brought to Mumbai, to be produced in court today
Was apprehended from Udaipur in Rajasthan on Thursday