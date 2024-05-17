Swati Maliwal assault case: National Commission for Women paste summons notice at Kejriwal’s personal secretary’s house

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 17

Trouble mounted for Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s personal secretary Bibhav Kumar on Friday as a team of the National Commission for Women (NCW) reached his house to serve summons upon him in the matter.

The NCW had on Thursday taken cognizance of the alleged assault on AAP Rajya Sabha MP

Swati Maliwal and issued summons to him.

When he did not receive the summons, officers of NCW, along with the ACP of Civil Lines in New Delhi, where the FIR of assault was lodged, attempted to serve a Notice of Hearing to Kumar at his residence again on Friday.

The NCW took to X to post pictures of the visit and said, ‘When the occupants of the house refused to accept the notice, the officers affixed it on the gate of his residence. The hearing is scheduled for 18th May, 2024, at the NCW Office.’

