 Swati Maliwal FIR alleges brutal assault, AAP calls it BJP ploy to frame Arvind Kejriwal : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Swati Maliwal FIR alleges brutal assault, AAP calls it BJP ploy to frame Arvind Kejriwal

Swati Maliwal FIR alleges brutal assault, AAP calls it BJP ploy to frame Arvind Kejriwal

CM’s aide files counter-complaint | Says was abused by MP | Nirmala seeks apology

Swati Maliwal FIR alleges brutal assault, AAP calls it BJP ploy to frame Arvind Kejriwal

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal leaves Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence at Civil Lines in New Delhi on Friday. Mukesh Aggarwal



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon & Samad Hoque

New Delhi, May 17

Aam Aadmi Party’s Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal was at the receiving end of her own party’s ire on Friday, hours after the details of her alleged assault by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s private assistant Bibhav Kumar surfaced, eight days before the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi and Haryana.

The FIR and a statement under Section 164 (CrPC) that Maliwal got recorded accusing Bibhav of “repeatedly slapping, kicking in the chest and pelvis when she had periods and hitting her with full force” was followed by Kejriwal aide’s counter-complaint late evening, alleging misconduct on Maliwal’s part.

Nirmala-Atishi face-off over ‘assault’

After Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman led the charge from BJP, AAP minister Atishi led the counter. “But this is about justice, not politics; women’s issues are beyond politics,” Sitharaman said. Atishi hit back, saying, “It’s a BJP conspiracy to frame the CM.”

Footage being tampered with, says MP

AAP has buckled under a goon’s pressure... I have received information that the CCTV footage of the CM’s house is being tampered with. Swati Maliwal, Rajya Sabha MP

“I was only preventing Maliwal’s forceful entry into the CM’s residence sensing her intentions to harm the CM; it was she who abused and threatened me,” said Bibhav.

As the Delhi Police took Maliwal to the CM’s Civil Lines residence to recreate the alleged crime scene, a massive political blame game raged in the capital with top AAP leader and Delhi minister Atishi accusing Maliwal of “being a pawn in the BJP conspiracy to frame Kejriwal”. The BJP, for its part, fielded Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who slammed Kejriwal’s silence in the matter and sought his apology. “Maliwal was assaulted in his house, in his presence, by his right hand man... this is not about politics, this is about justice,” said Sitharaman.

Maliwal, a former Delhi Commission for Women chief, meanwhile, vowed to fight alone after AAP dubbed her a “BJP agent”, just two days after acknowledging that she had been assaulted. “AAP has succumbed to a goon’s pressure and is questioning my character,” she said, referring to how on Tuesday AAP leader and her Rajya Sabha colleague Sanjay Singh had assured action in the matter acknowledging that the assault happened. Nothing followed though Bibhav was seen by Kejriwal’s side during the Lok Sabha poll campaign in Lucknow — an act Sitharaman called “shameless”. Earlier today, Maliwal’s assault FIR revealed the details of what allegedly happened on May 13 when she went to meet Kejriwal at his residence. The FIR alleged that Kumar hit Maliwal without provocation when she was waiting to see the CM in the drawing room.

“Bibhav Kumar barged into the room. He said to me—tu kaise hamari baat nahi maanegi... samajhti nahi neech aurat, tujhko hum sabak sikhayenge (how dare you disregard us? we will teach you a lesson)... Without provocation, he slapped me at least seven to eight times while I continued screaming.... brutally dragged me, deliberately pulled my shirt up. My buttons opened and the shirt flew up... I hit my head on the centretable after which he did not relent and kicked me in the chest, stomach and pelvis area. I was in extreme pain and kept asking him to stop. My shirt was coming up, but he still continued to assault me. He attacked me with full force again and again,” Maliwal alleged.

She said she dialled 112 after somehow escaping and at this point was “forced to leave the CM’s house”.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #Arvind Kejriwal #BJP #Rajya Sabha


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Bibhav Kumar said ‘Neech aurat, tujhe sabak sikhayenge’, repeatedly slapped me, kicked me in the chest, pelvis while I had periods, alleges Swati Maliwal in FIR

2
Delhi

Bridges burnt—can Arvind Kejriwal and AAP recover from the Swati Maliwal controversy

3
Delhi

'Political hitman' back to old ways of saving himself: Swati Maliwal on video footage surfacing from Kejriwal's house

4
Delhi

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: AAP says BJP conspiring to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, video exposes Maliwal 'lie'

5
Delhi

Swati Maliwal 'assault': Police collect evidence from Delhi CM's house, form teams to trace Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar

6
India

Cuba economic crisis—India extending all help, US needs to ‘loosen noose’

7
Trending

170 bison could offset carbon dioxide equal to 2 million cars

8
Delhi

Excise policy case: ‘Have recovered personal chats between Kejriwal and hawala operators’, ED tells Supreme Court

9
Delhi

Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar assaulted while campaigning in Northeast Delhi

10
Delhi

ED files chargesheet against Delhi CM Kejriwal in excise policy case, names AAP as accused

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Swati Maliwal FIR alleges brutal assault, AAP calls it BJP ploy to frame Arvind Kejriwal

Swati Maliwal FIR alleges brutal assault, AAP calls it BJP ploy to frame Arvind Kejriwal

CM’s aide files counter-complaint | Says was abused by MP | ...

Setback for AAP as ED names party, Arvind Kejriwal accused in excise policy case

Setback for AAP as ED names party, Arvind Kejriwal accused in excise policy case

Sidhu on star campaigner list, but missing from poll scene

Navjot Sidhu on star campaigner list, but missing from poll scene

Party insiders reveal that his political relevance cannot be...

In Khadoor Sahib, resonance for Amritpal Singh, not his separatist ideology

In Khadoor Sahib, resonance for Amritpal Singh, not his separatist ideology

Spain turns away ship with explosives from India to Israel

Spain turns away ship with explosives from India to Israel


Cities

View All

‘Dictatorship’ going on in the country is unacceptable, says Arvind Kejriwal in Amritsar

‘Dictatorship’ going on in the country is unacceptable, says Arvind Kejriwal in Amritsar

Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann take out roadshow for Dhaliwal

Undaunted by disruptions, Taranjit Sandhu carries on campaign in Amritsar

Poll observers warn of action if expenditure exceeds limit

BJP leader defaming farmers, says KMSC

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Chandigarh sees hottest May day

Chandigarh sees hottest May day

Residents of three villages in Morni left high and dry

15 yrs on, High Court decides contempt petition, holds UT officials guilty

Missing panch of Zirakpur village found dead

3 fraudsters held with Rs 2.96 crore

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: AAP says BJP conspiring to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Swati Maliwal ‘assault’: AAP says BJP conspiring to frame Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, video exposes Maliwal 'lie'

Swati Maliwal 'assault': Police collect evidence from Delhi CM's house, form teams to trace Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar

ED files chargesheet against Delhi CM Kejriwal in excise policy case, names AAP as accused

Excise policy case: ‘Have recovered personal chats between Kejriwal and hawala operators’, ED tells Supreme Court

Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar assaulted while campaigning in Northeast Delhi

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 candidates in fray from Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: 20 candidates in fray from Jalandhar

Former Deputy Mayor, others join BJP

Post controversies, Charanjit Singh Channi ensures higher presence of women in rallies

‘Will ensure end to drugs, illegal betting’: Charanjit Singh Channi

At Charanjit Singh Channi’s Jalandhar abode, the early bird aims for votes

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

INDIA VOTES 2024: Poster war raises poll heat in Ludhiana

Ravneet Bittu unveils vision paper for Ludhiana

Barred from entering villages, Ravneet Bittu keeps to cities

Ludhiana District has highest first-timer, 3rd gender voters

BJP anti-farmer, AAP proved no less: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Candidates rev up campaigns as polling day approaches

Candidates rev up campaigns as polling day approaches