DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Swimming Worlds: India's disappointing campaign ends as Shoan Ganguly finishes 28th in 400-m individual medley

Swimming Worlds: India's disappointing campaign ends as Shoan Ganguly finishes 28th in 400-m individual medley

The 20-year-old, who entered the meet on the back of a record-breaking swimming nationals, clocked 4:30.40s as he failed to make the eight-man final
article_Author
PTI
Singapore, Updated At : 11:13 AM Aug 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A race begins under the World Aquatics Championships in Singapore. Reuters
Advertisement

India's campaign at the Swimming World Championships came to an end with Shoan Ganguly's 28th place finish in the men's 400-m individual medley here on Sunday.

Advertisement

The 20-year-old, who entered the meet on the back of a record-breaking swimming nationals, clocked 4:30.40s as he failed to make the eight-man final.

The effort was far inferior to his 'Best Indian Time' of 4:24.64s he set on the way to winning a gold at the nationals in June.

Advertisement

Four-time Olympic champion Leon Marchand did just enough to make the final. The French star, who set a new world record en route to the 200 individual medley title earlier in the week, clocked 4:13.19s to take the seventh spot.

Indian swimmers endured an underwhelming run at the world meet with none of them making it past their heats or even improving their personal best timings.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts