DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Symptom of govt’s hostility towards independent scholarship: Cong on deportation of University of London Prof

Symptom of govt’s hostility towards independent scholarship: Cong on deportation of University of London Prof

Francesca Orsini was deported from the IGI Airport over alleged violation of visa conditions on Monday

article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:43 PM Oct 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh. PTI file
Advertisement

Days after London-based scholar Francesca Orsini was deported from the IGI Airport over alleged violation of visa conditions, the Congress on Thursday said the decision to bar her from the country is not a matter of immigration formality but a “symptom of the Modi government’s hostility towards independent, serious-thinking, professional scholarship”.

Advertisement

Orsini, a scholar of Hindi and professor emerita at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), was deported Monday, soon after she arrived from Hong Kong, a source in the Ministry of Home Affairs had said. Orsini has been on a ‘Black List’ since March 2025 for violation of visa conditions, they said.

Advertisement

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the renowned London-based scholar of South Asian literature has been denied entry into India despite holding a valid five-year visa.

Advertisement

Orsini’s work on Hindi and Urdu literary cultures has enriched our collective understanding of India’s composite cultural heritage - to which the “bhakt brigade” is allergic, he said on X. “The decision to bar her from the country is not a matter of immigration formality but a symptom of the Modi Government’s hostility towards independent, serious-thinking, professional scholarship,” Ramesh alleged.

He pointed out that Orsini is the author of many well-known books and academic papers.

Advertisement

“Her classic ‘The Hindi Public Sphere 1920-1940: Language and Literature in the Age of Nationalism’ was first published in 2002 and its Hindi edition came out in 2010,” Ramesh said.

Reacting to her deportation, historian Ramachandra Guha had termed Orsini a great scholar of Indian literature, “whose work has richly illuminated our understanding of our own cultural heritage.” “To deport her without reason is the mark of a government that is insecure, paranoid, and even stupid,” Guha had said on X.

Mukul Kesavan, another historian, had said the “visceral hostility” of the NDA government to scholars and scholarship is something to behold.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts