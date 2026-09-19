System has captured entire country which doesn’t want students to raise questions: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday alleged that a “system” has captured the entire country which doesn’t want students to raise questions.

Addressing the latest edition of the “Chhatron ki Goonj” event in Indore, the opposition leader said students are the future of India, and without them no country can become strong.

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“Ten lakh posts of teachers are vacant in the country. One lakh schools, including 55 per cent in UP and MP, have been closed,” he claimed.

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The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha also alleged that National Security Advisor Ajit Doval is controlling everything, including social media, and indulges in snooping.

He alleged that students are asking questions about the “system, including on Adani, Ambani, Jay Shah and others, but Andhbhakts oppose them”.

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During the event, students raised the issue of a freeze on a 13 per cent quota in recruitment exams in Madhya Pradesh.

A woman told Rahul Gandhi that many like her are suffering despite clearing MP govt exams, as 13 per cent appointments are put on hold over a legal dispute.

The 13 per cent quota issue in Madhya Pradesh refers to the controversial 87:13 formula used in state public service recruitment due to pending legal battles over Other Backward Classes (OBC) reservation.

A student from Dewas claimed that when they flagged irregularities in MPPSC, an FIR was registered and they were sent to jail.

Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, offered to participate in an ongoing protest of aspirants for the teacher’s job in MP.