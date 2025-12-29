The authorities are focusing on relocating villagers from tiger reserves to create inviolate space for the tigers. But in Karnataka’s Kali Tiger Reserve, Rs 12.17 crore were paid to forest encroachers for relocating.

Responding to a question raised by BJP MLA Abhay Patil in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, state Environment Minister Eshwar Khandre informed the House that during the period between 2022 and 2025, 339 families were compensated and relocated from villages and hamlets falling within 10 gram panchayat limits — Anshi, Ulavi, Nandigadde, Kateli, Bazarkunang, Gangoda, Kadra, Pradhani, Badakanshirda and Ambika Nagar.

However, Khandre admitted that 99 of the 339 families — who were paid compensation amounting to Rs 12.17 crore — were forest encroachers, as their claims under the Forest Rights Act (FRA), 2006, had either been rejected or were still pending.

Payment of compensation without prior recognition and settlement of forest rights constitutes a direct violation of the FRA.

Barring the 2014 Gram Sabha resolution pertaining solely to Ulavi gram panchayat, no gram sabha records were produced for the remaining nine gram panchayats, nor for the actual period during which relocations were executed by the state minister.

Subsequently, information obtained under the RTI from multiple gram panchayats, including Ulavi, Gangoda, Nandigadde, Badakan-Shirada, Kadra, Ambika Nagar, has revealed that no gram sabha meetings were held during the relocation period.

Under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, and National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) relocation guidelines, the consent of gram sabha is a non-negotiable statutory prerequisite, especially for relocation from protected areas.

Khandre confirmed that the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) wing of the Union Environment Ministry had ordered an inquiry into these irregularities and assured that suitable action would be taken after verification.

An activist, on condition of anonymity, questioned, “How did the divisional forest officer submit relocation proposals without gram sabha’s consent? How did the district-level committee approve them? How did both the state and Centre release crores of rupees despite clear statutory violations?”

“Despite this, the Centre has conferred awards on two officers, projecting the Kali Tiger Reserve relocation as a “model project”; while basic facilities were denied to genuine forest dwellers and relocations were carried out unlawfully. The same landscape is witnessing illegal jungle safaris, trekking activities, orchid parks and construction works inside the Tiger Reserve,” claimed the activist.