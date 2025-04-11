Tahawwur Rana wanted Pakistan’s highest honour for 26/11 attack terrorists, said ‘Indians deserved it’

Extradited terrorist Tahawwur Rana wanted Pakistan to give its highest honour ‘Nishan-e-Haider’ to 9 Lashkar terrorists who were neutralised during the 2008 Mumbai terror attack and was even heard saying “India deserved it” in an intercepted conversation with David Headley.

“After the attacks were complete, Rana allegedly told Headley that the Indians deserved it,” the US Department of Justice revealed through a statement.

Tahawwur Rana, a Canadian national of Pakistani origin, arrived in Delhi on Thursday after a lengthy legal battle in the US, during which he fought extradition on health and legal grounds. He is currently in NIA’s custody for next 18 days.

The US Department of Justice revealed that intelligence agencies had once intercepted conversation between Rana and Headley after the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, in which the 64-year-old Rana had commended the 9 Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists who had been killed committing the attacks, saying that “they should be given Nishan-e-Haider”—Pakistan’s “highest award for gallantry in battle”, which is reserved for fallen soldiers.

The US, meanwhile, termed Rana’s extradition as a critical step toward seeking justice for the victims of the Mumbai terror attack which also included six Americans.

“These attacks resulted in the tragic loss of 166 lives, including six Americans, and shocked the entire world. The US has long supported India’s efforts to ensure those responsible for these attacks are brought to justice. As President Trump has said, the US and India will continue to work together to combat the global scourge of terrorism,” the US State Department said.

Notably, India’s pending proceedings against Rana are not the first proceedings in which he has been accused of conspiring to commit violent acts of terrorism.

In 2013, Rana was sentenced to 14 years in prison following his trial conviction in Northern US District of Illinois for conspiring to provide material support to LeT and to a foiled LeT-sponsored terrorist plot in Copenhagen, Denmark.