Tahawwur’s extradition big diplomatic win: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed the extradition of Mumbai terror attack conspirator Tahawwur Rana as a “big success” for the Modi government's diplomatic efforts.

Speaking at a media summit, Shah emphasised that anyone who has harmed India or its citizens should be brought to justice.

“Tahawwur Rana’s extradition is a big success for the Modi government’s diplomatic strength,” he said.

Slamming the Congress, during whose tenure, the 26/11 attacks had occurred, Shah said, “The government, under whose rule the bomb blasts took place, were unable to extradite him, but he will come back now and appear in our courts. He will be punished under our Constitution. This is a big achievement for the country.” Rana’s extradition process is reportedly in the final stages, with his return expected soon.

Shah also addressed concerns over the proposed delimitation exercise, assuring people of southern states that their Lok Sabha seats would remain unchanged.

He dismissed objections raised by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s DMK, accusing them of raising the issue to divert attention from corruption. “Southern states will retain their seats on a pro-rata basis,” Shah assured.

“Delimitation Commission is formed on the basis of Act. The Bill will be brought in Parliament and then it will be discussed. It might be sent to parliamentary committee. So, why the hullabaloo now?”he asked.