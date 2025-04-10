DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Tahawwur’s extradition big diplomatic win: Shah

Tahawwur’s extradition big diplomatic win: Shah

Highlights Cong’s failure in bringing back Rana
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:19 AM Apr 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Home Minister Amit Shah
Advertisement

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday hailed the extradition of Mumbai terror attack conspirator Tahawwur Rana as a “big success” for the Modi government's diplomatic efforts.

Speaking at a media summit, Shah emphasised that anyone who has harmed India or its citizens should be brought to justice.

“Tahawwur Rana’s extradition is a big success for the Modi government’s diplomatic strength,” he said.

Advertisement

Slamming the Congress, during whose tenure, the 26/11 attacks had occurred, Shah said, “The government, under whose rule the bomb blasts took place, were unable to extradite him, but he will come back now and appear in our courts. He will be punished under our Constitution. This is a big achievement for the country.” Rana’s extradition process is reportedly in the final stages, with his return expected soon.

Shah also addressed concerns over the proposed delimitation exercise, assuring people of southern states that their Lok Sabha seats would remain unchanged.

Advertisement

He dismissed objections raised by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin’s DMK, accusing them of raising the issue to divert attention from corruption. “Southern states will retain their seats on a pro-rata basis,” Shah assured.

“Delimitation Commission is formed on the basis of Act. The Bill will be brought in Parliament and then it will be discussed. It might be sent to parliamentary committee. So, why the hullabaloo now?”he asked.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper