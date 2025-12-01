DT
Home / India / 'Take a peek outside', Priyanka jabs PM Modi for 'enjoy the weather' remark

The PM's remark ahead of Winter Session of Parliament came at a time when winter had set in across parts of India, but Congress linked it with air pollution in several cities, particularly Delhi

PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:39 PM Dec 01, 2025 IST
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, December 1, 2025. PTI
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday slammed Narendra Modi's “enjoy the weather” remark, and wondered whether the prime minister was aware of what was happening in Delhi and around the country.

The Prime Minister's remark ahead of the Winter Session of Parliament came at a time when winter had set in across parts of India, but the Congress linked it with the air pollution in several cities, particularly Delhi.

“You also enjoy the weather,” Modi told reporters in Parliament in his customary remarks ahead of the Winter Session that commenced on Monday.

The air quality in the national capital has remained in the “very poor” or “severe” categories for most days in November.

“The Prime Minister is saying, ‘enjoy the weather'. What weather should the people of Delhi enjoy? At least take a peek outside to see what is happening in the country,” Priyanka told reporters when asked about Modi's remarks.

Congress also took a swipe at the Prime Minister's remarks by posting memes on social media.

"2.2 million Delhi children are suffering irreversible lung damage. But PM says, ‘Mausam ka maza lijiye'. This is the cost of Vote Chori,” the Congress said in a post on X.

