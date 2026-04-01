Take down videos of recusal hearing in excise policy case, Delhi HC directs social media platforms

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A Division Bench of Justices V Kameswar Rao and Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora passed the direction while hearing a plea filed by advocate Vaibhav Singh, who has sought contempt action against Kejriwal, several AAP leaders and journalist Ravish Kumar. The petition alleges that proceedings before Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma on April 13 were recorded and disseminated on social media without authorisation.

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The High Court issued notice to AAP leaders Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, Congress leader Digvijay Singh and others on the PIL and sought their stand.

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The court also recorded submissions made by intermediaries, noting that Meta Platforms had already removed certain URLs flagged by the High Court’s Registrar General. It, however, took note of the stand of Google LLC that some YouTube links had not been taken down on the ground that they did not contain actual court proceedings, a claim disputed by the petitioner.

Directing further action, the Bench ordered Google to remove specific links identified in the record and file an affidavit explaining its position. It also issued notice to X Corp, observing that links flagged by the petitioner must be taken down if they contain recordings of proceedings.

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The court granted liberty to the petitioner to notify intermediaries of any such content, directing that upon being informed, the platforms must act to remove it. A notice was also issued to the Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, with the Bench referring to obligations under the Information Technology Rules, 2021, which require intermediaries to make reasonable efforts to prevent unlawful content from being hosted or shared.

During the hearing, the petitioner’s counsel argued that the Delhi High Court’s video conferencing rules prohibit recording or publication of proceedings without express permission. He submitted that the April 13 hearing on the recusal plea was recorded and selectively circulated to serve a political purpose and undermine the judiciary’s credibility.

The Bench questioned intermediaries on whether the original uploader of such content could be identified. While Meta indicated that it could provide basic subscriber details and IP-related information, it stated that there was no mechanism to conclusively determine the first uploader. Google submitted that uploads occur outside its platform ecosystem and are acted upon when specific URLs are flagged.

The court expressed concern over the need for repeated notifications for takedowns, remarking that circulation of such material impacts the integrity of the institution. It emphasised that content in violation of law could not be permitted to remain online.

Appearing for the Union of India, Additional Solicitor General Chetan Sharma submitted that misuse of court proceedings in this manner brings disrepute to the institution, though he clarified that the Union was not a party to the proceedings at this stage.

Senior advocate Arvind Datar, appearing for Meta, submitted that intermediaries act upon judicial orders or official communication and cannot proactively determine whether content violates court-specific rules. He said that technological limitations prevent automated identification of such material.

The Bench said it would seek responses on the broader issue, including the feasibility of preventing re-upload of such content. It directed parties to file replies, listing the matter for further hearing on July 6.

The plea also seeks a direction to restrain political functionaries from sharing court proceedings and calls for an investigation into an alleged conspiracy to circulate selective clips. It names several political leaders, including Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh, among others, as respondents.