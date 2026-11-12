Take India story to the world, help fight drugs: PM’s appeal to media on Deepawali Milan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged the media to use the power of communication to take the India story to the world, and help the government fight drugs.

Noting that like the media the nation is now working towards the deadline of 2047 to achieve the developed status, Modi said the media should mirror the national capacity and achievements.

"The great strength of the 21st century is communication. We have young talent, and the great India story to tell the world. Are we using our power to tell the story? Are we going to the world with the India story?" the PM said, appealing to the media to showcase India's achievements, both national and individual.

The PM said India today has young talent and many achievers.

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"A film can alter the image of a nation in the world. Does our content reflect the Indian story and achievements, capacity and glories, the positive story of India? Are we reflecting the achievements of people? We should expand the India story," he said engaging the media at the BJP's Deepawali Milan event.

Hailing the media for bringing stories to people and risking lives to report tragedies, the PM said deadlines apply to individuals, institutions and the nations.

"Today, our nation is also working with the 2047 deadline in mind. Before the centenary of Independence, we have to make India a developed nation. Media people know that when deadlines are fixed, priorities change, approach to work changes, so does speed. Today, the achievements with which India is moving forward, the goal of developed India is not impossible,” the PM said citing past achievements, including the World Bank report citing the lifting of 50 crore Indians out of extreme poverty among other achievements.

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The PM also urged the support of media to make the country drug free.