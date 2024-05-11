Take it in writing, Modi won’t be next PM: Rahul at UP rally

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, May 10

INDIA bloc is poised to take over the reins of the nation on June 4, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today said while asserting that Narendra Modi will not return as Prime Minister for the third time.

“INDIA bloc and Akhilesh Yadav are going to win here. Take it in writing from me that the BJP is heading towards defeat in this election, and Narendra Modi will not return as the Prime Minister of the country,” he said at a rally in Kannauj, where Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav is contesting the Lok Sabha poll.

Rahul and Yadav addressed joint rallies in Kannauj and Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, where the two parties are contesting as allies. Under their seat-sharing agreement, the Congress is fighting on 17 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The Congress leader also dared PM Modi for open a debate over issues of people. Mobilising support for the INDIA bloc, he asserted that a resounding victory in Uttar Pradesh would set the stage for the rest of the nation.

The fourth phase of voting, scheduled for May 13, will see elections in 13 UP seats, including Kannauj. Rahul is contesting from Rae Bareli, which will go to the polls on May 20. Rahul targeted the PM over his recent references to Adani and Ambani, alleging that Prime Minister’s remarks reflected fear.

“Modi works for 22 people, who possess wealth equal to that of 70 crore Indians,” Gandhi remarked, emphasising the stark wealth disparity in the country. He promised that under the INDIA group, millions of families would be uplifted from poverty with Rs 1 lakh annually deposited into the bank account of one woman from every poor household. He warned of the “BJP’s intentions to tamper with the Constitution” while asserting his commitment to defend and uphold the constitutional rights of the people.

Rahul reiterated INDIA group’s resolve to bring a transformative change and empower every citizen.

Akhilesh said, “The coming together of the Samajwadi Party, Congress, AAP and other allied parties has caused turmoil within the BJP, disrupting its calculations.”

