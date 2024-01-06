Taking out Nyay Yatra as govt didn't give us a chance to raise issues in Parliament: Mallikarjun Kharge

PTI

New Delhi, January 6

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday said his party is taking out the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra as the government did not give it a chance to raise issues in Parliament.

The Rahul Gandhi-led Manipur-to-Maharashtra yatra, which will begin on January 14, will cover 6,713 km and its participants will travel on buses and foot.

Mallikarjun Kharge at the press conference. Tribune photo: Mukesh Aggarwal

"The Yatra will focus on basic social, political and economic issues of the country," Kharge told a press conference here.

He added that INDIA bloc leaders and members of civil society had also been invited to join the march along its route.

The Congress had earlier said that the east-to-west Yatra would prove to be as impactful and transformative as the earlier south-to-north Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir.

The Congress is taking out the Yatra as "the government did not give us the chance to raise our issues in Parliament", Kharge said and added, "We will listen to people through this platform (yatra)."

The yatra being organised ahead of the 2024 general election will cover 110 districts, 100 Lok Sabha seats and 337 assembly segments in 66 days, starting from Manipur capital Imphal.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Kharge said unfortunate incidents had taken place in Manipur and the prime minister who spoke everywhere and did photo sessions had not visited the state.

He also attacked the BJP government at the Centre, alleging that it is blatantly misusing agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate and the Income Tax Department to threaten opposition leaders.

On whether he would attend the January 22 Ram temple consecration ceremony, Kharge said he had got an invite and would soon decide on it.

Referring to the new labour laws and criminal laws, the Congress chief said the legislations brought in by the government showed signs of dictatorship.

