Misri said this was the general approach and it applied to any such (trade negotiation) engagement that India had with any country on the issues of potential trade agreements. He was answering questions about Trump's latest comments with regards to India's position on tariffs.

In fresh remarks on Friday, Trump had said, “Our country, from an economic, financial and a trade standpoint, has been absolutely ripped off by almost every country…. India charges us massive tariffs… massive, you can't even sell anything into India. It's almost restrictive. We do very little business inside…. They have agreed, by the way, that they want to cut their tariffs way down now because somebody's finally exposing them for what they have done."

Advertisement

Trump's remarks followed Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's return from a week-long US visit where he held trade talks with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

These talks followed the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington where India and the US announced plans to double the two-way trade to USD 500 billion by 2030.

Advertisement

Looking for good trade agreement “India is looking for a good trade agreement with the US to promote growth and ensure smooth supply chains. Amid a growing tariff war, India will have to guard against possible dumping of goods... need to protect the interests of domestic industries too.” Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister

Sources in India said PM Modi and Trump had in February agreed to negotiate the first tranche of a mutually beneficial multi-sector bilateral trade agreement by Fall of 2025 and designate senior representatives to advance the negotiations.

“They were to work towards increasing market access, reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers and deepening supply chain integration. Accordingly, an Indian delegation led by the Commerce and Industry Minister visited Washington from March 3-6. It engaged the US Commerce Secretary, Trade Representative and their teams. Discussions on tariffs and other aspects of trade that were highlighted during the PM's visit are an ongoing process," official sources here said.

They said there were specifics which had been mentioned on various issues as part of the negotiation. “It is also natural that both countries have their interests and sensitivities. These are legitimate matters for a discussion. It may be recalled that during the first Trump regime, discussions also took place about a limited trade deal between the two nations. For various reasons, it did not produce an outcome. As the discussions have just begun, it will be premature to talk about its details. There is also a context for each dimension that will reflect the interests of both sides," the sources said.

They said India had already reduced its average applied tariffs significantly for key developed countries such as Australia, UAE, Switzerland, Norway, etc., under recently concluded mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreements. “Similar negotiations are currently underway with the European Union and the UK, among other partners. The ongoing discussions with the US should be seen in this context," officials said.