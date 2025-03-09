DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / India / Talks underway: Misri clarifies on Trump's massive tariff cut claim

Talks underway: Misri clarifies on Trump's massive tariff cut claim

Says India has signed agreements with several partners to liberalise duties
article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 03:30 AM Mar 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri
Advertisement
Hours after US President Donald Trump's remarks that India had agreed to “cut its tariffs way down”, the Ministry of External Affairs said talks on the bilateral trade pact agreed upon between the two sides were ongoing.“As far as questions related to trade tariffs are concerned, I know there is a lot of interest in the statements coming out of the US. I will not get into that at this point. These are ongoing discussions…. In recent times, India entered into bilateral trade agreements, based on tariff liberalisation, with several partners. There are ongoing discussions with several other partners. And I think, the ongoing discussion should be seen in that context as well," Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said today.

Misri said this was the general approach and it applied to any such (trade negotiation) engagement that India had with any country on the issues of potential trade agreements. He was answering questions about Trump's latest comments with regards to India's position on tariffs.

In fresh remarks on Friday, Trump had said, “Our country, from an economic, financial and a trade standpoint, has been absolutely ripped off by almost every country…. India charges us massive tariffs… massive, you can't even sell anything into India. It's almost restrictive. We do very little business inside…. They have agreed, by the way, that they want to cut their tariffs way down now because somebody's finally exposing them for what they have done."

Advertisement

Trump's remarks followed Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's return from a week-long US visit where he held trade talks with US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

These talks followed the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Washington where India and the US announced plans to double the two-way trade to USD 500 billion by 2030.

Advertisement

Looking for good trade agreement

“India is looking for a good trade agreement with the US to promote growth and ensure smooth supply chains. Amid a growing tariff war, India will have to guard against possible dumping of goods... need to protect the interests of domestic industries too.” Nirmala Sitharaman, Finance Minister

Sources in India said PM Modi and Trump had in February agreed to negotiate the first tranche of a mutually beneficial multi-sector bilateral trade agreement by Fall of 2025 and designate senior representatives to advance the negotiations.

“They were to work towards increasing market access, reducing tariff and non-tariff barriers and deepening supply chain integration. Accordingly, an Indian delegation led by the Commerce and Industry Minister visited Washington from March 3-6. It engaged the US Commerce Secretary, Trade Representative and their teams. Discussions on tariffs and other aspects of trade that were highlighted during the PM's visit are an ongoing process," official sources here said.

They said there were specifics which had been mentioned on various issues as part of the negotiation. “It is also natural that both countries have their interests and sensitivities. These are legitimate matters for a discussion. It may be recalled that during the first Trump regime, discussions also took place about a limited trade deal between the two nations. For various reasons, it did not produce an outcome. As the discussions have just begun, it will be premature to talk about its details. There is also a context for each dimension that will reflect the interests of both sides," the sources said.

They said India had already reduced its average applied tariffs significantly for key developed countries such as Australia, UAE, Switzerland, Norway, etc., under recently concluded mutually beneficial bilateral trade agreements. “Similar negotiations are currently underway with the European Union and the UK, among other partners. The ongoing discussions with the US should be seen in this context," officials said.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper