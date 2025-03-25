DT
Home / India / Tamil actor Manoj dies of cardiac arrest at 48

Tamil actor Manoj dies of cardiac arrest at 48

Actor Khusbhu Sundar and director Venkat Prabhu condole the demise
PTI
Chennai, Updated At : 09:21 PM Mar 25, 2025 IST
Actor Manoj, son of veteran Tamil cinema director Bharathiraja, died of cardiac arrest here on Tuesday.

He was 48.

"Director Bharathiraja 's son Manoj K Bharathiraja passed away due to cardiac arrest," an update on the 'X' page of Nadigar Sangam (actors' association) said.

Manoj made his debut in his father-directed Tamil flick 'Taj Mahal' and went on to play the leading role in movies including 'Eeranilam' and 'Varushamellam Vasantham.' Of late, he had been doing supporting roles in Tamil movies.

Actor Khusbhu Sundar and director Venkat Prabhu condoled Manoj's demise.

"Extremely shocked to hear that Manoj is not among us anymore. His untimely demise pains. He was just 48 yrs. May God give the strength to his father Thiru #Bharathiraaja avl and his family to overcome this unbearable painful loss. You will be missed Manoj. Rest in peace. Om Shanthi," said Sundar.

