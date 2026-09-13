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Home / India / Tamil Nadu bypolls: Left parties stay away from TVK front, pick solo fight route

Tamil Nadu bypolls: Left parties stay away from TVK front, pick solo fight route

CPI to contest Dharapuram, CPI(M) Maduranthakam in October 6 bypolls; both parties provide outside support to ruling TVK

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PTI
Chennai/Tiruchirappalli, Updated At : 04:09 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay during an event in Chennai. PTI file
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The CPI and CPI(M), which provide outside support to the ruling TVK, on Sunday announced that they will contest one Assembly segment each in the bypolls to be held next month in Tamil Nadu.

While the CPI will fight from Dharapuram, the CPI (M) will try its luck from Maduranthakam in the October 6 bypolls.

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Speaking to reporters in Chennai, CPI State Secretary M Veerapandian said the October 6 byelections in the state are "imposed," and not a natural outcome.

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Firmly continuing with the stand of not being part of any electoral alliance, the CPI has decided to contest the bypolls by joining hands with CPI-M.

"We have conveyed our opinion (to fight polls) to the CPI-M and it has also taken the same stand; the CPI will contest from Dharapuram," he added.

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Marxist party state secretary M Shanmugam told reporters in Tiruchirappalli that the party's state committee meeting has decided to fight bypolls and it will be a lone fight of the Left parties, the CPI(M), CPI and the CPI (Marxist-Leninist).

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