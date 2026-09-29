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Home / India / Tamil Nadu CM Vijay fulfils poll promise, unveils gold-ring scheme for newborns

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay fulfils poll promise, unveils gold-ring scheme for newborns

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PTI
Madurai, Updated At : 01:21 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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The welfare initiative is aimed at honouring motherhood and encouraging institutional births by attracting more families to public healthcare.
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Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay on Monday launched the 22-carat one-gram gold ring scheme for newborn babies, fulfilling a key electoral promise.

Rolling out the scheme at the Government Rajaji hospital in Madurai, Vijay held the babies for a while before giving away rings. The government has earmarked Rs 755.83 crore for the scheme.

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The welfare initiative is aimed at honouring motherhood and encouraging institutional births by attracting more families to public healthcare.

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The state government has already procured 1.28 lakh gold rings for the initial rollout, targeting the children born in state-run hospitals. — PTI

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