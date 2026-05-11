Tamil Nadu CM Vijay calls on DMK prez Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday called on his predecessor and DMK President MK Stalin at the latter's Alwarpet residence here.

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After winning polls and after assuming office as the chief minister, this is the first time Vijay was meeting Stalin and the visit was being described as a "courtesy call." Stalin and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin accorded a warm welcome to CM Vijay.

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Udhayanidhi initially welcomed Vijay with a handshake and a warm embrace upon the CM's arrival. Later, Stalin also hugged Vijay.

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Vijay and Stalin honoured each other with silk shawls and bouquet.

The meeting comes after an acrimonious electoral battle between DMK and Vijay's TVK ahead of the April 23 polls, which the latter won.