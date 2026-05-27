Tamil Nadu CM Vijay meets PM Modi; seeks action on Mekedatu project, fishermen arrests

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday and discussed matters concerning the state, including the Mekedatu dam issue, fishermen arrests and the Tamil invocation song row.

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Vijay also met Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and handed over a memorandum to prioritise funding for ports, national highways, railway projects and industrial corridors that are crucial for Tamil Nadu's development.

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This was Vijay's maiden official visit to the national capital after assuming office. His meeting with the PM and Sitharaman comes days after his party TVK secured an upset win in the April 23 Assembly polls, defeating Dravidian heavyweights DMK and AIADMK and formed its government with the support of allies including VCK.

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he CM raised the issue of the Tamil Thai Vazhthu (invocation) song, as a controversy had broken out over the sequence of playing it third-- after Vande Mataram and national anthem in the swearing-in ceremony of his government as well as the expansion of his cabinet.

In a letter addressed to PM Modi, Vijay said, "At the outset, I wish to affirm that the government and people of Tamil Nadu hold the National Anthem and the National Song in the highest esteem."

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"Tamil Nadu has consistently upheld the dignity and decorum associated with all national symbols and remains deeply committed to the unity, integrity and constitutional values of India. I would also like to bring to your kind notice the long-established position of Tamil Thai Vazhthu in the public life of Tamil Nadu," he said in the letter.

For several decades, it has traditionally been rendered at the commencement of government, educational, cultural and public functions across Tamil Nadu and the practice has also been formally recognised by the Tamil Nadu government, he said.

"Following the issuance of the above Ministry of Home Affairs order, Lok Bhavan has adopted the sequence of Vande Mataram, National Anthem and thereafter Tamil Thai Vazhthu. The placement of Tamil Thai Vazhthu subsequent to the National Anthem has led to widespread public concern and opposition from various sections of society in Tamil Nadu, as it departs from the long-standing and officially recognised practice followed in the State."

"It is submitted that Tamil Thai Vazhthu occupies a unique position in Tamil Nadu as the State invocation song symbolising the linguistic heritage, cultural identity and collective sentiments of the people of the state. Traditionally, it has always occupied the opening position in official functions as a mark of respect, pride and glory to the Tamil language and culture," the CM added.

This practice has been changed in certain functions after the communication from the Ministry of Home Affairs, he contended. The Home Ministry letter does not bar the singing of State Song at the beginning of the functions. "However it is observed that in recent functions held at Lok Bhavan, Tamil Thai Vazhthu was sung at the end."

"In this background, I request your kind intervention for issuance of a suitable clarification/modification to the Ministry of Home Affairs Order No.14/2/2025-Public, dated 28.01.2026, enabling State Invocation Songs, including Tamil Thai Vazhthu, to be sung at the commencement of government functions. Such a clarification would harmonise the Home Ministry's order with the established practice prevailing in Tamil Nadu and avoid administrative ambiguity, while duly respecting the cultural sentiments of the people of Tamil Nadu," Vijay requested the PM.

The CM also took up the Mekedatu row involving neighbouring Karnataka.

According to a government press release, Vijay expressed serious concern over Karnataka's announcement of a ground-breaking ceremony for the Mekedatu balancing reservoir project across the Cauvery river, saying the move was completely against the final award of the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal (CWDT) and the verdict of the Supreme Court.

He added that the announcement has caused widespread distress among farmers in Tamil Nadu, and requested that the Prime Minister instruct the Ministry of Jal Shakti and the Central Water Commission not to permit any such project without the concurrence of the riparian states of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry. The Mekedatu project envisages meeting the twin objectives of drinking water requirements and power generation.

Vijay, during the meeting, urged PM Modi to take strong measures to secure the immediate release of Indian fishermen from Tamil Nadu who are languishing in Sri Lankan prisons, and their boats. As many as 12 instances of fishermen arrests occurred in 2026, and currently 58 fishermen are in custody in Sri Lanka while 266 boats have been seized.