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Home / India / Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's govt releases order to stop students joining any protests

Tamil Nadu CM Vijay's govt releases order to stop students joining any protests

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Manikant Mishra
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:27 PM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. PTI file
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Education Department has directed principals of government arts and science colleges to take coordinated action to prevent students and youth from participating in protests and agitations, according to an official communication dated August 17.

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The directive, issued by Joint Director Cynthia Selvi P, refers to a government letter dated August 14 and calls for “appropriate” coordinated and joint action to prevent students and young people from taking part in protests.

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This comes at a time when Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) has started its 'school thik karo' campaign from August 15, where many Gen-Alpha school students are staging protests over several demands across India.

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The communication assumes significance as it brings government colleges into a wider administrative framework involving the Higher Education Department, School Education Department, Police Department, and district administration.

The department has asked principals to ensure that students and youth do not participate in the protests and to immediately communicate details of the action taken to the authorities.

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The letter, marked as “very urgent”, was issued to government arts and science colleges under the Collegiate Education Department.

The subject of the communication specifically concerns preventing government arts and science college students, female students, and youth from participating in protests and agitations.

The order cites the August 14 government communication as the basis for the action and indicates that inter-departmental coordination is required in dealing with student and youth participation in such protests.

The directive does not, on its face, establish a blanket statutory ban on students participating in every form of protest. Instead, it instructs college authorities to take preventive and coordinated measures in connection with the protests referred to in the government communication.

The order also requires colleges to report the action taken, making the directive an operational instruction rather than merely an advisory.

The Directorate of Collegiate Education functions under Tamil Nadu’s Higher Education Department and oversees government arts and science colleges across the state.

The August 17 communication is likely to draw attention because of its explicit reference to preventing student participation and its call for coordination between educational authorities, police, and district administration.

The precise scope of the preventive measures, including what action colleges are expected to take against students and how such participation is to be monitored, would be clearer from the August 14 government letter cited in the latest communication.

The directive also puts the spotlight on the political dynamics within the ruling alliance. CM Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government is backed by the Congress, even as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly voiced support for students protesting over their grievances and stressed the importance of peaceful democratic protest. The order could therefore give the opposition fresh political ammunition, particularly if it is seen as running counter to the Congress leadership’s public position on student protests.

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