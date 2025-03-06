Tamil Nadu: ED raids in fresh case against Senthil Balaji, others linked to TASMAC

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at 25 locations in Tamil Nadu in connection with a fresh money laundering probe against state minister Senthil Balaji and others linked to alleged irregularities in the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation, which has a monopoly over liquor trade in the state.

The searches are being conducted at the offices of TASMAC (Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Ltd.), its employees, corporate offices of distilleries and plants, as well as key associates of Senthil Balaji. The Supreme Court had granted Balaji bail in September 2024 in a separate money laundering case related to alleged irregularities in the recruitment in the state transport department.

Balaji was reinstated as the minister for electricity, prohibition, and excise within three days of his bail.

Advertisement

He had held the same portfolio from May 2021 to June 2023 before his arrest.

In its previous case, the ED alleged that irregularities took place in Tamil Nadu’s transport department when Balaji was the transport minister between 2011 and 2015 in the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government.

Advertisement

The anti-money laundering agency had claimed in its charge sheet filed in 2023 that Balaji exploited his official capacity as the transport minister for personal gains through corrupt and illegal means.