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Home / India / Tamil Nadu engages CSIR-NGRI for seismic study of Mullaiperiyar dam

Tamil Nadu engages CSIR-NGRI for seismic study of Mullaiperiyar dam

Rs 43 lakh study to assess seismic hazards at dam site amid long-standing inter-state safety dispute

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 09:22 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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The Mullaiperiyar dam, operated by Tamil Nadu and located in Kerala, will undergo a site-specific seismic study by CSIR-NGRI to assess earthquake-related hazards. Image credit/iStock
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The Tamil Nadu government has engaged the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Hyderabad, to conduct a site-specific seismic study of the Mullaiperiyar dam.

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“In exercise of the powers conferred by clause (bb) of Section 16 of the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Act, 1998, the Governor of Tamil Nadu hereby engages the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI), Hyderabad, to conduct a site-specific seismic study of the Mullaiperiyar Dam at an estimated cost of Rs 43,00,000,” a notification issued by the Finance Department said.

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The order was issued by Additional Chief Secretary M A Siddique.

The notification was issued under Section 16(bb) of the Tamil Nadu Transparency in Tenders Act, 1998, which allows the government to dispense with the open tender process for engaging reputed scientific institutions for specialised studies.

The Mullaiperiyar dam, located in Kerala but operated by Tamil Nadu, has been at the centre of a long-standing inter-state dispute over its safety. Kerala has raised concerns over its seismic vulnerability and structural safety, while Tamil Nadu has maintained that the dam is safe and has undertaken strengthening measures.

The site-specific seismic study by CSIR-NGRI is expected to provide scientific data for assessing seismic hazards at the dam site, a key input for ongoing legal and technical deliberations before the Supreme Court and related committees.

According to official data dated October 21, the water level in the Mullaiperiyar dam stood at 117.90 ft against the maximum permissible level of 142 ft. The inflow was 2,489 cusecs, while the discharge stood at 400 cusecs.

At the Vaigai dam, the water level stood at 45.60 ft against the maximum level of 71 ft, with an inflow of 1,010 cusecs and a discharge of 86 cusecs. The combined storage in Periyar credit stood at 3,282.57 million cubic feet (mcft), the data said.

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