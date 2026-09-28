DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / Tamil Nadu Government revokes RTI order amid backlash

Tamil Nadu Government revokes RTI order amid backlash

Had shielded Law and Order Department from public disclosures

article_Author
PTI
Chennai, Updated At : 07:18 AM Sep 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay during an event in Chennai. PTI file
Advertisement

The Tamil Nadu Government on Sunday revoked a controversial order that exempted the state’s Public (Law and Order) Department from the purview of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, following intense pushback from political allies of the ruling TVK and transparency advocates.

The administration officially withdrew the GO of the Human Resources Management Department, dated September 21. The now-retracted order had originally invoked Section 24(4) of the transparency law to classify the department as an “Intelligence and Security Organisation”, thereby shielding it from public disclosures.

Advertisement

The swift reversal comes after the initial move by the TVK-led state administration triggered a political storm, drawing sharp criticism from alliance partners — the Congress and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK).

Advertisement

Prior to the revocation, VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan had termed the gazette notification “highly shocking”, warning it would “pave the way for suppressing human rights”, and had strongly demanded its immediate withdrawal.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram also flagged the initial decision, stating it set a “bad precedent”. He had said that the scope of the RTI Act must be expanded rather than restricted.

Advertisement

Had the order remained in force, the exemption would have blocked RTI access to records concerning inquiries into police torture, custodial deaths, police firings, communal clashes, and security-related detentions, he argued. The Sivaganga Lok Sabha MP later welcomed the government revoking the controversial GO.

Earlier in the day, School Eductaion Minister A Rajmohan attempted to defend the initial curb, asserting that while freedom of expression would not be affected, its “Lakshman Rekha” should be kept in mind.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts