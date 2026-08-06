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Home / India / Tamil Nadu Govt allots over Rs 1,000 crore for gold rings, coins

Tamil Nadu Govt allots over Rs 1,000 crore for gold rings, coins

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PTI
Chennai, Updated At : 07:25 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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Gold coins. Image: iStock
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Tamil Nadu Finance Minister N Marie Wilson on Wednesday presented the maiden budget of the TVK regime, earmarking over Rs 1,000 crore to provide gifts of gold coin, ring and milch cows to women beneficiaries and making a tight rope walk to ensure phased implementation of populist assurances made before the 2026 Assembly polls and at the same time attempting to stick to fiscal prudence.

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The C Joseph Vijay-led government said it was undertaking various measures for additional revenue mobilisation, even as it said the states' finances were in the red. Main opposition party DMK, besides its Dravidian rival AIADMK, gave a 'zero' to the budget.

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Additional privilege fee on liquor manufacturers, which is expected to mobilise an additional annual revenue of up to Rs 1,000 crore was among the initiatives cited by the government that also sought to reach out to Gen Z and Gen Alpha populations with branded bicyles and laptops.

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