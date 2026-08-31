Tamil Nadu govt hikes milk procurement price to Rs 44 per litre

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday announced a Rs 3 per litre increase in state-owned Aavin’s milk procurement price, raising it from Rs 41 to Rs 44 per litre.

Advertisement

Milk prices are set to rise in Tamil Nadu and Mumbai, with dairy producers citing higher cattle feed, transport and maintenance costs.

Advertisement

Tamil Nadu recorded a Rs 6 per litre cumulative hike in milk procurement prices in less than two weeks, while Mumbai is set for a Rs 9 per litre increase in wholesale rates from September 1.

Advertisement

The hike will cost the southern state an additional Rs 60 crore a month, or Rs 720 crore annually, and comes less than two weeks after the procurement rate was raised from Rs 38 to Rs 41 per litre.

Speaking in the Assembly, the Chief Minister said as the input costs and the price of fodder had increased, the government had decided to further increase the procurement price by Rs 3 per litre.

Advertisement

“The government will compensate Aavin for the additional amount. It will cost Rs 60 crore a month and Rs 720 crore a year,” he said.

CM Vijay also announced that a semiconductor park will be set up at Maduramangalam in Kanchipuram district. To tackle power cuts in Chennai, a new electricity corridor will be set up for Rs 1,762 crore.

Earlier in August, the Tamil Nadu government announced a series of major measures under Rule 110, covering milk procurement prices, medical education, healthcare infrastructure and insurance coverage.

In the healthcare and medical education sector, the government has announced Rs 351 crore for increasing student admission capacity in government medical colleges.

The milk procurement measure is expected to benefit more than 3.16 lakh milk producers. In addition to the increase in the procurement price, the government earlier announced that the incentive will be increased from Rs 3 to Rs 5 per litre.