Tamil Nadu Govt suspends 2 officials for using Hindi on signboard

Two officials were suspended for violating the official two-language policy of Tamil and English, and using Hindi words on a signboard on a state highway, the Tamil Nadu Government said here on Friday.

The Hindi words were erased from the signboard and departmental action has also been initiated against them, who are assistant engineers with the Highways Department, the government said.

On a newly installed signboard on Satthankulam-Nazareth State Highway (SH-93) in Tuticorin District, in addition to Tamil and English, the names of towns were embossed in Hindi as well.

As soon as the government learnt about it, the Hindi words were erased, an official release said.

The government said, "The two officials who were responsible for the inclusion of Hindi on the signboard by violating the two-language policy, have been suspended and departmental action has been initiated." Further, the state government warned of tough action against officials contravening the two-language policy of only Tamil and English.