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Home / India / Tamil Nadu hikes liquor price by Rs 10 from November 1; digital payment must for bills over Rs 1,000 at state-run outlets

Tamil Nadu hikes liquor price by Rs 10 from November 1; digital payment must for bills over Rs 1,000 at state-run outlets

However, consumers can get the additional amount reimbursed by returning empty liquor bottles

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Surya S Pillai
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 06:46 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
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The Tamil Nadu Government has increased the price of all liquor varieties in the state by Rs 10 from November 1, while digital payments will become mandatory for all such purchases exceeding Rs 1,000 at state-run outlets.

The decisions were announced by Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (TASMAC).

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The liquor prices have been raised by adding an environment cess to the existing price. However, consumers can get the additional amount reimbursed by returning empty liquor bottles.

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Digital payments, on the other hand, are aimed at improving transparency, reducing the risks associated with cash handling and boosting oversight across the state’s liquor network.

TASMAC has issued a detailed circular to liquor manufacturers, depots, district managers and staff at retail vending shops, outlining how the new system should be implemented.

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With the latest directions, the empty bottle collection scheme will finally be launched in three TASMAC districts in Chennai and five other districts where it could not be implemented earlier due to opposition from retail workers.

TASMAC, which operates 4,048 retail liquor shops across the state, said customers would be required to pay digitally for any single purchase above the threshold.

Payments can be made using Unified Payments Interface (UPI), debit cards or credit cards.

Tamil Nadu prohibition and excise minister K Vignesh had introduced a Bill to levy an environment cess of up to Rs 20 on liquor prices, which was subsequently passed by the Assembly.

“The decision to add environment cess was taken following complaints that consumers are being fleeced and forced to pay above MRP in the name of empty bottle collection,” Vignesh said.

“Under the new system, sales staff at Tasmac outlets cannot charge consumers more than the revised MRP by citing the empty bottle collection scheme, as the additional Rs 10 has already been included as an environment cess. However, they must accept empty liquor bottles and refund Rs 10 to consumers,” stated a circular.

As an interim arrangement, each liquor outlet within Chennai corporation limits will receive up to Rs 2,000 per day to manage the additional work.

Outlets in other municipal corporations will receive Rs 1,800 per day, while those in municipalities and town panchayats will get Rs 1,600. Shops in village panchayats will receive Rs 1,500 per day, the circular said.

The policy also seeks to address repeated complaints from customers about liquor being sold above the maximum retail price.

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