Tamil Nadu imposes stock limits on rice, paddy, pulses amid rising prices

Amid rising prices, the Tamil Nadu government has imposed stock limits on paddy, rice, tur dal and other pulses, directing those holding stocks in excess of the prescribed quantities to bring them within the limits by November 16.

The orders will apply across the state and have come into force with immediate effect.

The government has taken this measure to prevent hoarding of essential commodities amid concerns over inflation and rising food prices.

On November 7, the Central government had allowed southern states to impose stock limits to prevent hoarding.

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Under the orders, the stock limit for paddy and rice is 2,000 metric tonnes (MT) for wholesalers. Retailers can hold a maximum of eight tonnes per outlet.

A miller can hold stock equivalent to only one month's production capacity.

For processors, the stock limit is 60% of the Monthly Installed Capacity (MIC), multiplied by the number of months remaining until January 2027, an official statement said.

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The restrictions were introduced through the Tamil Nadu Paddy/Rice (Stock Limit) Control Order, 2026, and will remain in force until January 31, 2027.

The order also states that importers should not hold stocks of imported rice or pulses for more than 45 days from the date of customs clearance.

The rules will not apply to farmers storing their own produce or selling it, the statement said.

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Low rainfall in parts of Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh has led to a decline in rice production this year. The price of Karnataka Ponni rice in Tamil Nadu has surged from Rs 55 to Rs 85 in 50 days, according to News18 Tamil. The price of rice used to make idlis has also increased from Rs 35 to Rs 50.