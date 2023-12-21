Tamil Nadu minister K Ponmudy gets 3 years in disproportionate assets case

Chennai, December 21
In a disproportionate assets case, the Madras High Court on Thursday sentenced Tamil Nadu Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy to three years in prison under the Prevention of Corruption Act and consequently, he stands disqualified as a legislator and loses the post of minister.
Justice G Jayachandran also sentenced Ponmudy's wife P Visalakshi to three years in jail. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh each on Ponmudy and his wife.
The high court had already convicted the minister and his wife in the case and pronounced the sentence on Thursday.
Senior counsel NR Ellango, appearing for the accused, prayed to the court to grant leave to enable them to file Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court and also to suspend the sentence.
The judge granted leave for 30 days and also suspended the sentence for 30 days.
On completion of the duration of suspension, they have to surrender before the trial court in Villupuram, the judge added.
Legal experts said Ponmudy, following his conviction and prison term, stands disqualified from the post of MLA and he also loses the post of minister.
