DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / India / Tamil Nadu MP R Sudha’s gold chain snatched in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri 

Tamil Nadu MP R Sudha’s gold chain snatched in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri 

Sudha, who is staying at Tamil Nadu Bhavan in the area, was out for a morning walk when the unidentified assailants snatched her gold chain and fled the spot
article_Author
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 10:49 AM Aug 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation
Advertisement

Unidentified assailants allegedly snatched a gold chain from Mayiladuthurai MP R Sudha in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri here while she was out on a morning walk on Monday, police said.

Advertisement

Chankyapuri houses several embassies and official residences of state governments.

Sudha, who is staying at Tamil Nadu Bhavan in the area, was out for a morning walk when the unidentified assailants snatched her gold chain and fled the spot, police said.

Advertisement

“A case has been registered and an investigation is under way. Multiple police teams have been deployed to trace the accused and examine CCTV footage from the vicinity," a senior police officer said.

Police are also speaking to eyewitnesses and checking for any suspicious movements reported in the area during the time of the incident. Security around Tamil Nadu Bhavan and nearby stretches has been stepped up, officials said.

Advertisement

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts