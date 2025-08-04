Tamil Nadu MP R Sudha’s gold chain snatched in Delhi’s Chanakyapuri 

Unidentified assailants allegedly snatched a gold chain from Mayiladuthurai MP R Sudha in the diplomatic enclave of Chanakyapuri here while she was out on a morning walk on Monday, police said.

Chankyapuri houses several embassies and official residences of state governments.

Sudha, who is staying at Tamil Nadu Bhavan in the area, was out for a morning walk when the unidentified assailants snatched her gold chain and fled the spot, police said.

“A case has been registered and an investigation is under way. Multiple police teams have been deployed to trace the accused and examine CCTV footage from the vicinity," a senior police officer said.

Police are also speaking to eyewitnesses and checking for any suspicious movements reported in the area during the time of the incident. Security around Tamil Nadu Bhavan and nearby stretches has been stepped up, officials said.