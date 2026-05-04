Tamil Nadu polls: CM Stalin loses in Kolathur Assembly constituency

TVK's V S Babu, who delivered a shocking defeat to DMK chief M K Stalin on Monday, attributed the success to "Thanga Thalapathi" Vijay - his party founder.

Advertisement

Stalin, who took up the reins as Chief Minister in 2021, had faced his first electoral defeat in 35 years. He had become MLA in 1989 and from then on Stalin had served as legislator for seven terms, winning from Thousand Lights Assembly constituency four times and from Kolathur for three consecutive terms.

Advertisement

Babu, a former DMK legislator who joined Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam on February 7, 2026, said it was TVK chief and "Thanga Thalapathi" Vijay who had won.

Advertisement

"The victory for all TVK candidates really meant a win for Vijay," he told reporters shortly after he won from Chennai's Kolathur constituency.

He trounced the Chief Minister by a margin of 8,795 votes. He polled 82,997 votes while Stalin garnered 74,202 votes, and AIADMK's P Santhana Krishnan got 18,430 votes, according to the Election Commission.

Advertisement

According to the data released by the Election Commission at 9.30 pm, TVK won 95 seats and is leading in 12, DMK won 50 and is leading in 10, AIADMK won 42 seats and is leading in 5, Congress has won 4, PMK, IUML, CPI, CPI (M), and VCK won 2 each, while the BJP, DMDK, and AMMK won one seat each, respectively.

Tamil Nadu has 234 Assembly seats and the elections were held on April 23.

V S Babu's stunning victory in the high-profile Kolathur constituency, defeating heavyweight and DMK chief Stalin, has been a major setback to the DMK in Tamil Nadu.

The victory marks a seismic shift in the state's political landscape, as the debutant party led by actor-turned-politician Vijay unseated the sitting Chief Minister in his own bastion.

Speaking to reporters following the declaration of results, the winning TVK candidate attributed the entire success to the party's founder. "All glory goes to our leader, Vijay. This victory belongs entirely to him," the candidate stated amid jubilant celebrations by party cadre.

Asked about the magnitude of defeating the Chief Minister, the TVK representative remained focused on the party's internal leadership.

"We are not concerned about that (the CM's defeat). All we know is that this success is for our leader Vijay," the candidate added.

The atmosphere at the counting center was electric, with supporters chanting slogans in praise of Vijay. The win in Kolathur is being viewed as a defining moment for the TVK, signaling its emergence as a formidable force in Tamil Nadu politics.