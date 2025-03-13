DT
Home / India / Tamil Nadu replaces Rupee symbol in budget logo amid language row with Centre

Tamil Nadu replaces Rupee symbol in budget logo amid language row with Centre

Logo carries 'ru', the first letter of the Tamil word 'Rubaai'; draws BJP's ire
PTI
Chennai, Updated At : 03:05 PM Mar 13, 2025 IST
The move saw the state BJP hit out at the MK Stalin-led party. PTI/X@annamalai_k
The DMK government in Tamil Nadu on Thursday released the logo for its budget for the year 2025-26, which replaced the Indian Rupee symbol with a Tamil letter.

The move saw the state BJP hit out at the MK Stalin-led party.

Tamil Nadu Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu is scheduled to table the budget for 2025-26 on Friday.

The logo carried 'ru', the first letter of the Tamil word 'Rubaai' which denotes the Indian currency in the vernacular language.

The logo also had the caption “everything for all,” indicating at what the ruling DMK claims is its inclusive model of governance.

The move was slammed by BJP TN chief K Annamalai.

“The DMK Government's State Budget for 2025-26 replaces the Rupee Symbol designed by a Tamilian, which was adopted by the whole of Bharat and incorporated into our Currency.”

“Thiru Udhay Kumar, who designed the symbol, is the son of a former DMK MLA. How stupid can you become, Thiru @mkstalin?,” he said in a social media post.

He also shared the logo of the 2024-25 Tamil Nadu budget that had the Indian rupee symbol.

The development comes amidst the language row between the Centre and Tamil Nadu, with the latter alleging Hindi imposition by the Union government, a charge denied by the latter.

