Teacher held for allegedly beating Class 10 female students with cane in Tamil Nadu govt school

A case has been registered against a 44-year-old government school teacher for allegedly beating 10 Class 10 female students with a cane, leaving them with severe hand injuries and unable to write their exams, police said on Thursday.

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The incident took place at a Government Higher Secondary School in V K Pudur near Surandai in Tenkasi district on July 20.

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According to police, the accused, identified as Thenmaria Suganthi, was conducting a Class 11 session when she became enraged by noise emanating from an adjacent Class 10 room. She subsequently entered the classroom and severely caned the students.

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Around 10 students sustained severe injuries to their hands and required immediate medical attention.

The injured students were treated at the V K Pudur Government Hospital and local private facilities. Pavithra, one of the students was transferred to the Tenkasi Government Hospital, where she remained an inpatient for three days, officials said.

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Due to persistent swelling in their hands, the injured students were unable to attend school or appear for their exams. Following this, Pavithra's mother, Rajathi, submitted a formal complaint to the District Collector.

Based on the complaint, the Veerakeralampudur police registered a case against the teacher under Section 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for voluntarily causing hurt, along with relevant sections of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act.

Further investigation into the matter is underway.