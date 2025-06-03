DT
Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Delhi among top performers in adult literacy: FLNAT data

FLNAT has been developed to evaluate the foundational literacy and numeracy skills of registered non-literate learners
PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 04:56 PM Jun 03, 2025 IST
Delhi, Tripura and Tamil Nadu are among the top performers in dealing with challenges related to adult literacy and education while Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh lag behind in certification outcomes, according to results of Foundational Literacy Numeracy Assessment Test (FLNAT).

FLNAT is a nationwide assessment focused on foundational literacy and numeracy certification. States and Union territories identify illiterate populations, train them, and then test and certify them as they come out of illiteracy.

The assessment comprises three subjects — Reading, Writing, and Numeracy — each carrying 50 marks, totalling 150 marks. The test has been developed to evaluate the foundational literacy and numeracy skills of registered non-literate learners.

The FLNAT process was rolled out in phases between July 2024 and March 2025, with over 1.77 crore adult learners tested. By May 2025, only 34.31 lakh were officially certified, reflecting a national certification average of about 19.4 per cent.

The assessment conducted under the ULLAS – Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram, reveals significant variations in adult literacy certification across Indian states.

The data compiled and declared by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) offers insight into how states differ in tackling adult education and literacy challenges.

Tamil Nadu recorded a 100 per cent success rate, certifying all 5,09,694 learners who appeared for FLNAT.

Tripura closely followed, certifying 13,909 of 14,179 learners, a 98.1 per cent success rate, while Delhi certified 7,901 of 7,959 candidates, recording a 99.3 per cent success rate.

In contrast, states like Uttarakhand, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh posted lower certification rates despite moderate participation.

Uttarakhand certified 85.7 per cent test takers, Gujarat certified 87.1 per cent and Himachal Pradesh certified 88.3 per cent candidates.

Previously, two FLNATs were conducted in 2023 — in March and September. In the FLNAT held in September 2023, 17,39,097 learners appeared, out of which 15,58,696 were certified.

