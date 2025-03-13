Tamil Nadu’s move to replace rupee symbol promotes secessionist sentiments: Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reacted sharply to the DMK-led government in Tamil Nadu removing the rupee symbol from the state budget papers.

In a strongly worded reaction on Thursday night, Sitharaman asked the DMK as to why it didn't protest in 2010 when the symbol was officially adopted during the then Congress-led UPA government at the Centre, of which the DMK was part.

“The DMK government has reportedly removed the official rupee symbol from the Tamil Nadu Budget 2025-26 documents, which will be presented on Friday,” the FM said, adding, “The symbol was designed by D Udaya Kumar, son of former DMK MLA N Dharmalingam. “By erasing it now, the DMK is not only rejecting a national symbol but also utterly disregarding the creative contribution of a Tamil youth.”

Sitaraman said the Tamil word ‘Rupaai’ itself has deep roots in the Sanskrit word ‘Rupya’, meaning ‘wrought silver’ or ‘a worked silver coin’. This term has resonated across centuries in Tamil trade and literature, and even today, ‘Rupaai’ remains the currency name in Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka.

“In fact, several countries, including Indonesia, the Maldives, Mauritius, Nepal, Seychelles and Sri Lanka, officially use ‘rupee’ or its 'equivalent/derivatives' as their currency names,” she noted.

The FM said the rupee symbol is internationally well-recognised and serves as a visible identity of India in global financial transactions. “At a time when India is pushing for cross-border payments using UPI, should we really be undermining our own national currency symbol?” she asked.

Sitharaman said all elected representatives and authorities are sworn under the Constitution to uphold the sovereignty and integrity of our nation. “Removing a national symbol from the State Budget documents goes against that very oath, weakening the commitment to national unity,” she said, adding that it signals a dangerous mindset that weakens Indian unity and promotes secessionist sentiments under the pretence of regional pride.