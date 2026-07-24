Tasmac salesman’s death: Family refuse to accept body, demands fair probe

The family of N Arunachalam, a Tasmac salesman who allegedly died in police custody, refused to accept his body on Friday and demanded an impartial probe into the death.

Advertisement

The victim’s brother, Sudalaimani, disputed the police claim that Arunachalam lost consciousness while in police custody and alleged suspicion over his death.

Advertisement

“My brother had no pre-existing ailments like epilepsy or any other medical condition, contrary to what was said. Nor did he have a history of taking medication for such issues,” he told reporters here today.

Advertisement

The family, which refused to accept the body, has demanded a proper investigation and ensure justice to Arunachalam’s death, Sudalaimani said.

Meanwhile, the police have sent the body for autopsy.

Advertisement

On Thursday, the Tuticorin police released CCTV footage purportedly showing Arunachalam, a resident of Amutha Nagar, suddenly collapsing inside the police lock-up.

Police personnel immediately attended to him, provided first aid and drinking water, and ensured that he was seated safely, police said.

Arunachalam was admitted to the Tuticorin Government Medical College Hospital a day after his arrest and died after undergoing treatment for five days.

Denying the allegation of custodial torture, the Tuticorin South Police said Arunachalam had been arrested on July 17 under various provisions of the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act after he was allegedly found in possession of 120 liquor bottles (180 ml each) during a prohibition enforcement check.

Meanwhile, AIADMK leader S P Shanmuganathan has demanded a CBI probe into the alleged custodial death, accusing the police of attempting to cover up the incident.

“Since the police themselves are facing allegations, how can they investigate themselves? A proper CBI inquiry must be ordered to ensure the truth is revealed and the family gets justice,” Shanmuganathan said, speaking to reporters after meeting the family of the victim on July 23.

Shanmuganathan said the victim’s family told him that he had no prior ailments. “The youth was taken into custody and brought to the station. From the police station, he was directly admitted to the Government Hospital. The police are now claiming that he fell down,” he stated.

Dismissing the official police narrative, the former minister highlighted the bereaved family’s assertions. “His mother is stating that her son was perfectly healthy. He had no prior medical history and had never visited a hospital for any disease. How can the police claim he suddenly collapsed,” he asked.

He further urged the state government to provide immediate and adequate financial relief to the grieving family, noting the youth’s critical role in supporting his household through his daily labour.