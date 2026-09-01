Tata joins hands with US defence giants to build Javelin missiles in India

Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Javelin Joint Venture (JJV) of US defence majors Lockheed Martin and Raytheon for the co-production of Javelin anti-tank guided missiles in India.

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Under the agreement, TASL will partner with the JJV to manufacture the Javelin All-Up Round (AUR) in India, Lockheed Martin said in a statement. The Javelin-AUR is a factory-assembled missile enclosed in its tactical launch container and ready for immediate combat use.

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TASL has been selected as the prime partner for future in-country co-production. As part of the MoU, the two sides will explore setting up a final assembly and integration facility for the Javelin missile system in India, along with capabilities for manufacturing components locally. Lockheed Martin said sub-assembly kits and guidance electronics units for the Javelin would continue to be produced at the US facilities of Lockheed Martin and Raytheon before being shipped to India for final assembly and integration.