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Home / India / Tata Memorial Centre, CSIR to study genetic factors associated with cancer

Tata Memorial Centre, CSIR to study genetic factors associated with cancer

It is also studying genetic and lifestyle factors linked to breast cancer, including polygenic risk scores and hereditary genes

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Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:59 AM Aug 11, 2026 IST
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The Tata Memorial Centre (TMC) will collaborate with the CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (IGIB) to study biological and genetic factors associated with cancer in the North East region.

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TMC has informed a house panel that it will formally write to CSIR-IGIB to seek this collaboration in addition to the existing ones between the two institutions.

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The Parliamentary Committee on Science and Technology in March had expressed concern over the rising cancer burden in India, particularly in the North-East. It had advised the TMC and CSIR-IGIB to identify population-specific genetic risk factors and genomic signatures that could help develop targeted prevention, early detection and treatment strategies.

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TMC informed the panel that its Centre for Cancer Epidemiology has already conducted large-scale genome-wide studies in North and North-East India, identifying genetic risk factors for gallbladder and oral cavity cancers. It is also studying genetic and lifestyle factors linked to breast cancer, including polygenic risk scores and hereditary genes.

The Committee suggested that the Union Health Ministry work with TMC to prepare a national plan for additional proton therapy centres in different parts of the country. Proton therapy targets tumors with extreme precision, minimizing damage to surrounding healthy tissues and vital organs. TMC has agreed to support the Ministry as the principal technical partner for planning and commissioning new centres, training the required workforce and developing clinical protocols for proton and other heavy-particle radiotherapy.

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TMC informed the panel that its scientists from the Reactor and Radiobiology groups of Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) are evaluating the feasibility of constructing a reactor-based Boron-Neutron Capture Therapy (BNCT) facility for cancer patients within the premises of the Advanced Centre for Treatment, Research and Education in Cancer (ACTREC) in Navi Mumbai. The BARC and TMC joint group also plan to conduct research into existing and new boronated compounds for more effective and less toxic treatment through BNCT. Discussions are currently ongoing for finalisation of the technical details of the equipment and infrastructure.

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