Tata Motors returns to South Africa with Harrier, Curvv, Punch, and Tiago

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, a subsidiary of Tata Motors — one of India’s largest automotive manufacturers — has re-entered the South African passenger vehicle market, marking the beginning of a new era for the company.

The launch event included the unveiling of four dynamic models: Tata Harrier, Tata Curvv, Tata Punch, and Tata Tiago. Each of these models is engineered to meet the diverse mobility needs of South African consumers.