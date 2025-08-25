DT
PT
Tata Motors returns to South Africa with Harrier, Curvv, Punch, and Tiago

Tata Motors returns to South Africa with Harrier, Curvv, Punch, and Tiago

Each of these models is engineered to meet the diverse mobility needs of South African consumers
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:59 PM Aug 25, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Ockert Janse Van Rensburg, Chief Executive Officer, Motus Group.
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, a subsidiary of Tata Motors — one of India’s largest automotive manufacturers — has re-entered the South African passenger vehicle market, marking the beginning of a new era for the company.

The launch event included the unveiling of four dynamic models: Tata Harrier, Tata Curvv, Tata Punch, and Tata Tiago. Each of these models is engineered to meet the diverse mobility needs of South African consumers.

