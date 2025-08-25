Tata Motors returns to South Africa with Harrier, Curvv, Punch, and Tiago
Each of these models is engineered to meet the diverse mobility needs of South African consumers
Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Ockert Janse Van Rensburg, Chief Executive Officer, Motus Group.
Advertisement
Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, a subsidiary of Tata Motors — one of India’s largest automotive manufacturers — has re-entered the South African passenger vehicle market, marking the beginning of a new era for the company.
Advertisement
The launch event included the unveiling of four dynamic models: Tata Harrier, Tata Curvv, Tata Punch, and Tata Tiago. Each of these models is engineered to meet the diverse mobility needs of South African consumers.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement