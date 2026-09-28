Tata Projects, Canadian firm ink MoU to develop aero-engine testing infrastructure in India

Tata Projects and Canadian company MDS Aero Support Corporation (MDS) on Monday announced an MoU to jointly develop and deliver advanced aero-engine testing infrastructure in India.

So far, testing of domestic engines has been carried out on test beds outside India.

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Tata Projects is a technology-driven Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) company. The partnership brings together Tata Projects’ capabilities in engineering and delivering mission-critical, technology-intensive facilities with MDS’s specialised expertise in gas turbine engine testing.

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“Together, the companies aim to support the development of advanced testing infrastructure for India’s rapidly growing aerospace and propulsion ecosystem,” a statement said.

Tata Projects brings experience in delivering highly specialised testing facilities for India’s strategic programmes, including integrated cryogenic engine and stage testing infrastructure and semi-cryogenic engine test facilities.

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Tata Projects will lead key infrastructure elements, including civil and structural works, high-air-pressure systems, high-temperature exhaust systems, cooling-water systems and associated site infrastructure.

MDS will bring its specialised expertise in the design, engineering, supply, integration, commissioning and lifecycle support of advanced gas turbine engine test facilities and systems.

Founded in 1985, MDS has delivered gas turbine engine testing projects in more than 27 countries and has developed turnkey test capabilities for engine components through to complete engines across the aviation, defence and industrial markets. MDS solutions are used by leading engine OEMs around the world to develop, validate and certify advanced propulsion technologies.

MDS also brings significant experience in India, where it is currently serving as the lead technology provider and systems integrator for an advanced twin-cell aero-engine development test facility supporting next-generation military propulsion systems.

Rajiv Menon, President and Chief Growth & Strategy Officer, Tata Projects, said, “Our partnership with MDS brings together two highly complementary capabilities. We see this as a significant opportunity to contribute to the infrastructure backbone of India’s emerging aerospace ecosystem and look forward to building this capability together.”