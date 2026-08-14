Tata Trusts to set up selection panel to pick new chairman

Tata Trusts on Thursday said it will establish a selection committee to find the next chairman of Tata Sons. Chairman N Chandrasekaran had yesterday decided not to seek reappointment after the expiry of his present term on February 20, 2027.

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According to the Tata Sons Articles of Association, the trustees of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) have decided to start the process “as soon as possible”. The decision came after Chandrasekaran informed the Tata Sons board on Wednesday that he would not be seeking nomination for the position again.

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The SDTT acknowledged Chandrasekaran’s contribution to Tata Sons and the Tata group and stated that it “respects Chandrasekaran’s decision not to offer himself for re-appointment”.

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The Trust stated, “We put on record our sincere gratitude for his contribution and stewardship of Tata Sons and the Tata group over the past 10 years.”

In keeping with the principles and long-term objectives of Tata Sons and the Tata group, it further stated that it supported Tata Sons in ensuring “a smooth, timely and orderly transition of leadership”.

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The Tata Sons board had failed to come to a conclusion regarding Chandrasekaran’s suggested continuation. Chandrasekaran postponed the decision after the proposal for his next term was not unanimously approved at a board meeting on February 24.

In his letter to the Tata Sons board, Chandrasekaran stated that no resolution had been reached in the six months after that board meeting.

Additionally, he stated that Tata Sons has a number of significant projects that were nearing completion and that it was important for partners, employees, investors and other stakeholders to have clear leadership.