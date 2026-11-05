Tax tribunal willing to open camp offices in Himachal, Jammu and Kashmir: Officiating prez

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) is open to establishing a camp office in Shimla for litigants from Himachal Pradesh and may consider a similar arrangement for Jammu and Kashmir, though it has ruled out a separate regular bench for Himachal due to its relatively low caseload. The tribunal has also brought down its nationwide pendency from around 3 lakh cases to 60,000, with fresh institution and disposal rates now almost matching.

ITAT Officiating President Mahavir Singh, who was in Chandigarh on an official visit, said Himachal Pradesh accounted for only about 400 of the nearly 2,400 cases pending before the Chandigarh benches, making a separate bench unviable.

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"We have two benches in Chandigarh and one in Amritsar. Of the 2,400 pending cases in Chandigarh, only around 400 are from Himachal Pradesh. So, it is not feasible," he said.

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However, Singh said the tribunal was willing to consider a camp office in Shimla if a proposal was received from the local zone. "A camp office can definitely be considered at Shimla to ease the burden on local litigants," he said, adding that a similar arrangement could be explored for Jammu and Kashmir.

Highlighting the tribunal's efforts to tackle case backlog, Singh described the reduction in pendency from around three lakh cases to nearly 60,000 as a major institutional achievement.

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"From three lakh to 60,000, it is a big achievement. I feel pride in this because I have been part of this institution for the past 25 years," he said.

While acknowledging a slight rise in pendency in recent years following increased disposals by Commissioners of Income Tax (Appeals), Singh said fresh institution and disposal rates were now almost at par.

Singh said new buildings had been set up for the Calcutta, Ahmedabad and Delhi benches, while land was being acquired elsewhere, including for Bombay. A cadre restructuring proposal was also under consideration, requiring clearances from the Department of Personnel and Training and the Expenditure Ministry.

On reducing litigation, he said the tribunal was consolidating similar disputes and segregating matters already covered by Supreme Court and High Court decisions. "The idea is that by deciding one case, we can effectively dispose of 20 similar cases," he said, underscoring the role of technology in tracking and managing appeals.

On AI-driven adjudication, Singh said the technology remained experimental and could assist in litigation and arguments but could not take final judicial decisions. "In decision-making, litigation is such a thing where you have to apply your mind. You have to be compassionate and even-handed. If you are not compassionate, there is no purpose in creating courts."

He also highlighted transparency through immediate pronouncement of orders in 80-90 per cent cases, with larger matters reserved for deliberation. "In court itself, we pronounce that your appeal is allowed, dismissed or partly allowed," he said.