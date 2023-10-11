Taxi driver dragged under wheels of car in Delhi

New Delhi, October 11
A 43-year-old taxi driver died after being dragged under the wheels of his own vehicle for several metres while resisting a carjacking attempt on a busy road in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj area, police said on Wednesday.
A video purporting to show the man being dragged under the car on Tuesday has become widely circulated on social media.
The Delhi Police said it received a call about a man's body lying near the NH-8 service road in Vasant Kunj North at 11.30 pm.
The victim has been identified as Bijender, a resident of Faridabad.
The police have registered a murder case in this connection.
It is suspected that the victim was attacked during a robbery bid but the police are trying to piece together the sequence of events, officials said.
The incident is a re-run of the hit-and-run case in which a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death while she was trapped under a car in the Kanjhawala area of Delhi on new year's day.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shahid Latif, mastermind of 2016 Pathankot attack, shot dead in Pakistan mosque
Latif, alias Bilal, is learnt to have been shot dead along w...
Israel-Hamas war: How a secretive Hamas commander masterminded the attack on Israel
Israeli public broadcaster Kan reports the weekend death tol...
Drug smuggler arrested in Punjab; Rs 4.94 crore, 38 fake vehicle number plates, 1 revolver seized from him
Manjeet Singh is one of the key accused in the 30kg heroin r...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann targets Sukhbir Badal, Sunil Jakhar, Partap Bajwa on SYL issue
Challenging these leaders for a debate once again on Novembe...