DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / India / TB, obesity, mental health emerge as key health priorities in BRICS New Delhi Declaration 

TB, obesity, mental health emerge as key health priorities in BRICS New Delhi Declaration 

The World Health Organisation praises the New Delhi Declaration adopted by the BRICS nations

article_Author
Aksheev Thakur
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 08:44 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
A security man stands guard near a floral installation of the BRICS logo on the second day of the 18th BRICS Summit, in New Delhi, on Sunday, September 13, 2026. PTI
Advertisement

Tuberculosis (TB), antimicrobial resistance (AMR) and non-communicable diseases (NCDs) have emerged as key areas of focus in the BRICS’ New Delhi Declaration, with member countries calling for greater investment in research, technology sharing, disease surveillance and preventive healthcare.

The Declaration recognised TB as a critical global public health challenge while underscoring the need for stronger international cooperation to tackle disease outbreaks. It welcomed the establishment of a dedicated sub-working group to advance the BRICS Integrated Early Warning System for the prevention and response to mass infectious diseases. The system is aimed at facilitating the exchange of best practices in disease surveillance and outbreak response; and promoting coordinated action to enhance early detection and rapid response to epidemic-prone infectious diseases across BRICS countries.

Advertisement

Mental health emerged as another major area of cooperation, with BRICS supporting the establishment of a Training Hub Network and a Network of Centres of Excellence (CoE). The National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru will serve as the coordinating Centre of Excellence.

Advertisement

The CoE will serve as a platform to facilitate collaborative research and the development of evidence-based mental health promotion strategies across BRICS countries. An official said that a designated group of representatives from each BRICS Member State will jointly govern the coordination of the Network of CoEs, ensuring balanced decision making and shared accountability to achieve deep scientific and technical cooperation thereby ensuring the integration of mental well-being into primary healthcare.

BRICS countries have agreed to deepen cooperation in medical product regulation. The move is aimed at strengthening collaborative regulatory approaches and ensuring continued availability and accessibility of quality, safe and efficacious medical products.

Advertisement

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has praised the New Delhi Declaration adopted by the BRICS nations during the BRICS Summit 2026.

In a post on X, Director-General of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, “I very much appreciate the BRICS Leaders’ strong support for WHO and multilateralism, and the commitment, as reflected in the declaration, to universal health coverage, resilient health systems, the successful conclusion of negotiations on the Pathogen Access and Benefit Sharing Annex to the Pandemic Agreement, efforts to End TB, strengthening the health workforce, digital health, the integration of traditional medicine, and delivering Health for All.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts