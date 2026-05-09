TCS case: AIMIM chief Owaisi decries ‘media trial’ of Nida Khan; asks if possessing burqa is crime

All India Majlis E Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said it was wrong to associate his party to TCS case accused Nida Khan and asserted the latter would be proven innocent in court.

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Khan, a key accused in the TCS sexual harassment-forced conversion case, was arrested from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Thursday by Nashik police, following which AIMIM corporator Matin Patel was booked for sheltering her while she was on the run.

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The developments have evoked sharp reactions from ruling Mahayuti leaders, including ministers Sanjay Shirsat and Nitesh Rane, who have called for a deeper probe against the AIMIM in the case.

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Addressing reporters after a meeting of his party in connection with the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the state, Owaisi said Nida Khan was being subjected to a “media trial”.

“Nida Khan was transferred from her job before the FIR was registered. We all have seen the statement of TCS. It says she is not connected in any manner to the HR department. Nine FIRs have been registered so far and in one of them, Nida Khan has been named for allegedly hurting religious sentiments,” he said.

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Asserting that the complainant in the case was a “member of the ruling party”, the Lok Sabha MP questioned whether possession of a burqa or a book on Prophet Mohammad was illegal, adding that it was available in every Muslim household.

Earlier, in Delhi, police dubbed some youth as terrorists because a book of (legendary poet) Mirza Ghalib was found in their home, he pointed out.

“This is a media trial and if the media acts like judge and jury, it is dangerous. It will not serve the purpose of justice. We have faith that the court will deliver justice and the girl (Nida Khan) will be proven innocent. This case will not stand in court,” Owaisi emphasised.

“This is being done with an intention to harass educated persons from the Muslim community. The allegations are coming out of hatred. The judiciary will play its role. But connecting a party with this case is completely wrong,” he further said.

On his party colleague and corporator Matin Patel being booked, Owaisi said the charges would be contested in court.

He claimed such an environment was created after the blasts in Malegaon and Mumbai, but no one went to the families of those incarcerated once the judgement (of acquittal) was delivered.

The allegations against his party in the case at least means “we are not the B team of the BJP”, the AIMIM chief added.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Nashik police is probing nine cases of molestation and harassment at the IT major’s Nashik unit.

It had arrested eight persons, including a female operations manager, by registering nine FIRs after allegations of exploitation, attempt of forceful conversion, hurting religious sentiments, molestation and mental harassment of female employees at the TCS unit came to light.

Nida Khan is accused of targeting employees in a WhatsApp group, pressuring them to pray and eat non-vegetarian food. According to the FIR, she also allegedly advised women employees to dress and behave in accordance with Islamic traditions.

TCS has clarified that it has adopted a zero-tolerance policy towards harassment and coercion of any form for a long time, and the employees allegedly involved in sexual harassment at the Nashik office have been suspended.