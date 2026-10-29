Teacher arrested for alleging worms found in food served at state sports meet

A physical education teacher was arrested on Thursday for allegedly making a false claim that worms were found in food served to students attending the State Sports Meet being held, police said.

The arrested person was identified as Jijo James, a teacher at a vocational higher secondary school in Ernakulam district.

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The State Sports Meet is being held at the NIT Kozhikode ground, with students from all schools under the General Education Department taking part.

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On Wednesday, James alleged that worms were found in the food served to students attending the event.

Police said the teacher made a Facebook post alleging the misconduct.

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Later, student organisation SFI held a protest march, officials said.

Following the allegation, the organisers conducted an inspection and found it to be false, police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Sports Meet Convenor P K Aravindan, the Kunnamangalam police registered a case against James on Thursday under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly giving provocation with intent to cause a riot.

By evening, the teacher deleted the social media post, officials said.

Kunnamangalam police took him into custody and later recorded his arrest.

As the case is registered under a bailable charge, the teacher would be released on bail, officials said.

Further investigation is underway, police added.