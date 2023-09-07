Teacher booked for thrashing KG student with stick in UP

IANS

Pratapgarh (UP), September 7

A teacher of a private school in Kunda has been booked by Maheshganj police here on charges of thrashing a kindergarten girl student.

The child's mother Shobha Devi, resident of Pigri Bazar Tikriya Buzurg (Kunda), lodged an FIR under section 323, 504 and 506 of IPC against Ravi Singh, accusing him of thrashing her daughter, a student of KG-1 with a stick on September 4.

She said in her FIR that she came to know about the incident when her daughter arrived home from school and she noticed thrashing marks on the daughter's body.

“When we asked why he hit the girl, the teacher threatened us with dire consequences,” Shobha Devi said in the FIR.

Maheshganj police are probing the incident but no arrest has been made so far.